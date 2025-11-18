Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins Sells 116,734 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Charles Robbins sold 203,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $15,862,673.16.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,018,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,307. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

