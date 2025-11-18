Oliver Tuszik Sells 5,425 Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 5,425 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,836.48. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 17th, Oliver Tuszik sold 15 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $1,169.70.

On Friday, September 19th, Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. 26,018,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,124,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

