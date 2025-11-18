Pentair (NYSE:PNR) CFO Sells $820,800.12 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pentair Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. 1,332,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,490. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 226,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 363,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after buying an additional 100,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 113.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

