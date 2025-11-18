Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6%

AVGO traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $340.50. 21,690,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,309,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 286,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 35,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

