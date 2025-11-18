Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wendy’s (WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Wendy’s was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/22/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Wendy’s was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/20/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Wendy’s was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/13/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Wendy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

