Critical Survey: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) versus Its Rivals

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) is one of 52 public companies in the "Solar" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,181.78% -481.67% -17.39%

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 3.50, meaning that their average share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.26 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.09 billion -$160.68 million -2.41

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSLM Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 575 1473 2263 66 2.42

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 241.77%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

