Head to Head Contrast: Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Sompo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hippo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $372.10 million 2.18 -$40.50 million $3.62 8.85 Sompo $35.81 billion 0.76 $2.79 billion $1.49 9.84

Analyst Recommendations

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 1 1 4 1 2.71 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Sompo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo 21.30% -5.89% -1.28% Sompo 8.14% 13.04% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo beats Sompo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.