Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $104.8520. 13,016,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 9,277,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Specifically, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $217,006.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,880 shares in the company, valued at $23,925,910.40. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.61, a P/E/G ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after acquiring an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.