YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 295.50. 8,050,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 905% from the average session volume of 801,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £260,052.40. Also, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 19,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £49,961.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 144,991 shares of company stock worth $44,998,910. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

