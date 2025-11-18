Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2025 – Ziff Davis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – Ziff Davis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/10/2025 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ziff Davis had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Ziff Davis had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $49,949.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.