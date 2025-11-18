F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2499 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This is a 56.1% increase from F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ RBIL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 33,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,602. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Institutional Trading of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile

There is no description available for this ETF.

