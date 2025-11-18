Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $13.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. 794,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

