Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,583 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,633 shares in the company, valued at $23,486,449.01. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $295,874.58.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $5,169,906.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,030,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,600. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.61, a PEG ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

