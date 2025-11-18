Insider Selling: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $60,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,298,344 shares in the company, valued at $35,055,288. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 18,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. L.B. Foster Company has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.