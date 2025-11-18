Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $38,879.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQIX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $779.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,167. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

