John Landers Sells 766 Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $124.78. 1,050,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,926. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 388,081 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

