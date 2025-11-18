Insider Selling: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells 1,257 Shares of Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Henn sold 1,257 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $21,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,217.10. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 890,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,438. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2,772.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

