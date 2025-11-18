Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $137,740.00 in Stock

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $137,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 178,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,920.18. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dayforce Stock Up 0.2%
Dayforce stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,492. Dayforce, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
