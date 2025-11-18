Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $137,740.00 in Stock

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $137,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 178,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,920.18. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.2%

Dayforce stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,492. Dayforce, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

