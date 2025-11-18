Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $894.17 and last traded at $895.08. Approximately 2,929,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,265,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $912.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.07.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $933.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $965.75. The company has a market cap of $396.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.