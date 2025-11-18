Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. 3,324,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRST
Crest Nicholson Stock Down 15.0%
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Amazon Just Did This—and It Didn’t End Well Last Time
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.