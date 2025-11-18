Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 39,770,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 51,281,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $1.70.

The stock has a market cap of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,113,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 354,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

