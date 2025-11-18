Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $219.42 and last traded at $225.12. 12,136,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 7,673,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.71.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 225.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,002,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,576 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,320,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

