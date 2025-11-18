DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 116060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
DeepMarkit Trading Up 12.5%
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
