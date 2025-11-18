Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

11/13/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Eagle Materials was given a new $246.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/22/2025 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Eagle Materials is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

