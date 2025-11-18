Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Sells $14,692,500.00 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insmed Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of INSM traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.62. 2,412,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,557. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $203.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,830,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.