Insider Selling: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 200,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $7,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,876,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,462,087.80. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 148,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 215,214 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 176.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 204.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bristow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

