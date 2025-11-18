Insider Selling: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 200,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $7,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,876,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,462,087.80. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of VTOL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 148,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bristow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
