Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,599.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INSM traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $201.62. 2,412,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $196.00 target price on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

