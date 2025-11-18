D. Scott Pryor Sells 20,000 Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Wall Street Zen cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Targa Resources by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.