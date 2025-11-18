ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $235,894.40 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total value of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,893.92. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.1%

NOW stock traded down $17.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $818.10. 1,525,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,273. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shares of ServiceNow are going to split before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,093.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,159.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 52.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 222,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

