Insider Buying: Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) EVP Buys 9,600 Shares of Stock

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Kim purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $367,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 105,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,484.25. The trade was a 10.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Claritev Trading Up 10.3%
CTEV traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 355,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.26. Claritev has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $74.07.
Institutional Trading of Claritev
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Claritev in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claritev in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Claritev during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Claritev
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
