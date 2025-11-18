Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 124,047 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 124,047 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $895,619.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,679.92. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,727,000 after buying an additional 811,585 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

