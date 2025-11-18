Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,733 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $5,169,906.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

BE traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $104.85. 13,028,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 621.61, a PEG ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

