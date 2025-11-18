Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 68,262 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 68,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $494,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 788,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,220.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 8,159,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,768,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

