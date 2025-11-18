Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 238,014 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 238,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,708,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,121.30. The trade was a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,823. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,417,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 191,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,345,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 286,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

