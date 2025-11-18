Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.1 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.190-4.340 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

DLB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 908,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,711. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after buying an additional 592,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,906,000 after acquiring an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 349.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,394,000 after purchasing an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

