BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.9920. Approximately 107,276,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 95,417,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 51.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 832,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

