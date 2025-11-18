PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.47 and last traded at $60.70. Approximately 18,384,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,284,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,470. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after buying an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after buying an additional 1,925,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

