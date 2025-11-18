Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.33 and last traded at $90.9230. Approximately 17,075,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,545,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

