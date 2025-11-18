Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.38 and last traded at $101.4650. 17,581,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,199,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $808.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 145,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,046,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

