Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $272.72 and last traded at $278.2090. 11,702,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,410,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

