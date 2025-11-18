SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 66,158,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 64,382,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 273,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

