ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $993.99 and last traded at $1,004.06. Approximately 1,412,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,673,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,020.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $984.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

