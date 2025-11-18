NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $21.5680. 23,554,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 14,396,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

