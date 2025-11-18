Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.9960. 15,977,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 16,241,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cormark downgraded Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

