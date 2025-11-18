Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.
QFIN stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Qfin has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $48.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,943,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 78.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,008,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 442,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qfin by 138.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
