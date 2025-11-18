Precision Drilling (PDS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2025 – Precision Drilling had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/28/2025 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/18/2025 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Precision Drilling had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Precision Drilling had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.