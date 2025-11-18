Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Adtalem Global Education was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Adtalem Global Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2025 – Adtalem Global Education was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

