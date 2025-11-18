Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $305.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $230.27 and last traded at $233.37. Approximately 8,004,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,706,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.03.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,372 shares of company stock worth $16,169,071. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,852,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

