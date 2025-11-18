Financial Review: Video Display (VIDE) and Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Video Display has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video Display and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $8.30 million -$130,000.00 0.00 Video Display Competitors $2.56 billion $168.92 million 19.17

Video Display’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Video Display. Video Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display N/A N/A N/A Video Display Competitors 3.63% -9.70% 2.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Video Display and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Video Display rivals beat Video Display on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

