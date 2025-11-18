YouGov (LON:YOU) Trading 11.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 295.50. Approximately 8,050,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 905% from the average daily volume of 801,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50.

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YouGov has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.41. The company has a market cap of £346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YouGov news, insider Ian Griffiths bought 19,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £49,961.60. Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total value of £260,052.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 144,991 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,910. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

